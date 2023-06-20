Duff Conacher
By Dave Naylor

The RCMP denied it was investigating SNC Lavalin just hours after the publication of an Access to Information request where the police force said the opposite.

The claim was made in an RCMP tweet at 4:12 p.m. MST Monday.

aaronksnell
aaronksnell

The very definition of gas lighting.

Delby
Delby

LOL. No need to ask: "Where are the clowns". No need to say: "Send in the clowns". Nor any need to add: "We've got to have clowns".

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

I can't prove it, but I think the RCMP is no longer an independent organisation. The Access to Information has also been compromised over the years. Trudeau once said that Canadians only need a "need to know" amount of information. Sounds like they want Canadians to be completely ignorant of government activity. So much for transparency and democracy.

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Let's face it, it wouldn't matter anyway.

