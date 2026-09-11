RCMP officer charged with assault with weapon, breach of trust in Alberta

An Alberta RCMP officer has been charged with assault with a weapon and breach of trust following an investigation into the use of force against a man armed with a large knife.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said Const. Tyler Bell was arrested Thursday and charged with the two criminal offences.The charges stem from an RCMP response to a call involving a man with a large knife in the Atikameg townsite, in Northern Alberta, on Sept. 10, 2025.During the incident, Bell allegedly used a less-lethal baton launcher.ASIRT was directed on Oct. 8, 2025, to investigate an allegation that excessive force had been used. The investigation also examined reports and statements made by the officer following the incident.ASIRT said investigators gathered evidence that provided reasonable grounds to believe an offence had been committed.Following a review of the investigation, ASIRT executive director Matthew Block determined Bell should be charged..Bell was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Slave Lake on Oct. 14.ASIRT said it will not release further information while the case is before the courts.Questions about Bell's employment status, including whether he remains on active duty, are being referred to the RCMP.ASIRT is part of Alberta's Police Review Commission, an independent civilian-led agency responsible for investigating potential criminal offences involving police officers, including incidents in which police actions may have caused serious injury or death.