RCMP officer charged with threatening Donald Trump

TORONTO — A Quebec-based RCMP officer has been charged with uttering threats after allegedly making threatening comments toward US President Donald Trump in a social media video while deployed to security operations for the 2025 G7 summit in Alberta.The RCMP announced that 34-year-old Evenson Dumerlus of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, faces one count of uttering threats in connection with a video allegedly posted to his Snapchat account on June 3, 2025.Police allege the video contained threatening comments directed at Trump, who attended the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, from June 15 to 17, 2025. The RCMP has not disclosed the nature of the alleged comments, citing the ongoing investigation.According to RCMP spokesperson Const. Marie-Pier Guertin, another officer saw the video and reported it immediately, prompting an investigation.“Immediately, another one of the RCMP members, another one of his colleagues, saw the video and reported it right away, so the investigation started right there,” Guertin told CTV News..At the time of the alleged incident, Dumerlus had been assigned to Kananaskis as part of the RCMP security operation for the international summit.Guertin said the officer was removed from his duties and returned to Quebec shortly after the allegation surfaced. He remains suspended while the case proceeds.The RCMP’s Special Investigations Unit later assumed responsibility for the investigation.Guertin said the length of the investigation reflected the complexity of gathering evidence before charges could be laid.“They are delicate investigations and complex investigations as well, so to make sure that the investigators have all their evidence that they need, that’s why it took a little bit of time before laying the charges,” she said.Dumerlus is scheduled to appear at the courthouse in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu on July 30.In a statement, the RCMP said it takes threats seriously, whether made online or offline, and noted that online conduct can result in criminal charges.Guertin also emphasized that RCMP members are expected to maintain professional standards both on and off duty, including on social media platforms.“Just be mindful of what is posted on the internet, because a momentary slip can bring big consequences,” she said.The charge has not been tested in court.