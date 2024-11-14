RCMP officer cleared of wrongdoing in February 2022 Picture Butte shooting of armed man

In a comprehensive report issued Thursday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) concluded that the RCMP officer involved in the February 2022 shooting of a man in Picture Butte acted lawfully and in accordance with the Criminal Code. The officer, whose name has not been released, discharged his firearm after the man emerged from his home brandishing what appeared to be a rifle, which was later determined to be a replica BB gun.The incident began when Picture Butte RCMP officers attempted to apprehend the man, referred to as AP, under a Mental Health Act admission certificate. AP had a history of mental health issues, including schizophrenia, and had reportedly been drinking heavily on the day of the incident. Officers had also been alerted to AP's prior aggressive behavior towards law enforcement.Upon arrival at AP's residence, officers knocked on the doors and windows to make contact. AP eventually came onto his enclosed porch, holding what looked like a lever-action rifle, and ordered the officers off his property. According to witness statements, AP pointed the weapon at one of the officers before turning it toward the subject officer, who then fired two shots through a window. AP retreated inside, leading to a six-hour standoff with the Emergency Response Team.ASIRT's investigation noted that during the standoff, AP again threatened officers, aiming the BB gun replica at them and attempting to fire at a robot deployed in the home. The standoff ended when AP emerged from a side door, where he was subdued by a police service dog and subsequently arrested. Medical evaluation revealed AP had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and an injury from the dog during the arrest.In its review, ASIRT emphasized that under sections 25 and 34 of the Criminal Code, police officers are justified in using reasonable force, including lethal force, when they perceive an imminent threat of death or grievous bodily harm. In this case, the subject officer’s actions were deemed necessary, proportionate, and reasonable given the circumstances.Picture Butte is 225 km southeast of Calgary.