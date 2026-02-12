RCMP officer involved in Okotoks shooting, suspect injured

An Okotoks RCMP officer discharged their service pistol during a police confrontation on Patterson Road on Wednesday, leaving a male suspect injured but expected to recover, authorities confirmed.Police were called at 2:06 p.m. for a well-being check outside a residence. Upon arrival, officers began communicating with the man, but a confrontation ensued that resulted in an officer firing their weapon. Additional units, including the Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team, were deployed. Negotiators eventually secured the suspect’s surrender, and he was transported to hospital with injuries.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to independently investigate the officer-involved shooting. ASIRT is responsible for reviewing the circumstances of police actions, while the RCMP has launched its own internal review examining training, policy, police response, and the duty status of the member involved.