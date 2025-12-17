RCMP officer justified in shooting knife-wielding high-risk offender in Mînî Thn

An RCMP officer was justified in shooting a high-risk offender armed with a knife during an April 2024 confrontation near Mînî Thnî, an independent investigation has concluded.The incident when police received a report that an assault involving a firearm had occurred in the area. AP, a known offender with multiple active warrants and previous run-ins with law enforcement, was identified as the driver of a black Dodge truck involved in the assault, said the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team in a Wednesday release.Officers from the Cochrane Crime Reduction Unit, in conjunction with Cochrane Detachment general duty members, attempted to stop AP after he was spotted travelling at high speed on Hwy. 1A.AP failed to comply with emergency signals, repeatedly crossing into oncoming traffic before pulling into the Ghost Station area near Ghost Lake. Officers attempted a high-risk takedown, but AP reversed into a police truck. .As officers approached, a passenger threw a sawed-off shotgun from the truck, and AP armed himself with a folding knife, swinging it at one of the officers.Fearing for his safety, the officer fired a single shot that struck AP in the left arm. AP was taken into custody and treated at Foothills Medical Centre before being released into police custody two days later. Investigators recovered multiple firearms and knives from the vehicle, including a sawed-off shotgun discarded by a passenger. The truck was reported stolen, and AP was prohibited from possessing firearms and driving at the time of the incident.Independent investigators concluded the officer’s use of force was proportionate, necessary, and reasonable under sections 25 and 34 of the Criminal Code, which permit officers to use force to prevent death or grievous bodily harm. No evidence was found to suggest the officer acted unlawfully.AP later pled guilty to several charges related to the incident in September 2025. Police said the case highlights the dangers officers face when confronting armed and high-risk offenders.