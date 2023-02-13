An Alberta RCMP officer shot a woman after a altercation with a driver in Wheatland County, located about 68 kilometres east of Calgary.
Airdrie Rural RCMP received a call from Calgary police to assist in locating a vehicle which had been driving erratically on Sunday around 2:15 p.m., according to a Monday press release. The release said an RCMP officer located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but it fled and the pursuit was terminated.
The release said Calgary polices HAWKS helicopter maintained visual contact with the vehicle, advising it was travelling at high speeds, some times in oncoming lanes. It said an RCMP officer deployed a tire deflation device, stopping the vehicle near the intersection of Highway 564 and Range Road 245 in Wheatland County.
The officer attempted to arrest the driver, which led to the altercation and eventual shooting. A 37-year-old female Calgary resident was transported via helicopter to a Calgary hospital with gunshot wounds.
No officers were physically injured during this interaction.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has taken over the investigation into the circumstances of the officer-involved shooting.
This ordeal comes after the RCMP shot an armed man in Strathmore, AB, in December.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
