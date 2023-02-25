featured RCMP officer, suspect exchange shots in gun battle in Canmore By Dave Naylor Dave Naylor News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief Author twitter Author email Feb 25, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Canmore Photo by Myke Thomas, Western Standard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gunfire erupted in the quiet mountain town of Canmore on Saturday morning as an RCMOP officer and suspect shot at each other.RCMP said about 11:15 p.m., a Banff officer pulled over a vehicle in Canmore."During the traffic stop, the lone occupant of a vehicle and the officer exchanged gunfire. The suspect fled in his vehicle and then on foot into a wooded area," said RCMP in a release."The RCMP surrounded the wooded area where the suspect fled. RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Emergency Response Team, along with a Calgary Police Service helicopter, were called to assist.""The suspect was located a short time later. STARS air ambulance was called and the 26-year-old male, a resident of Canmore, was taken to a Calgary hospital with serious injuries."The Mountie wasn't hurt.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called in to investigate. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Royal Canadian Mounted Police Canmore Calgary Police Service Calgary Hospital Banff Officer Abpoli Ableg Dave Naylor News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years. Author twitter Author email Follow Dave Naylor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular COOPER: Sovereignty Act should end 150 years of Alberta exploitation by Canada's Laurentian elites Trudeau tells Halifax students the best way to cure addiction is with more 'safe supply' drugs Conservative leader Poilievre denounces Christine Anderson after three MPs meet with her POLCZER: ‘Catastrophic’ climate change? Try living in Calgary EXCLUSIVE: Boeing playing Trudeau for a fool
