RCMP officers cleared in Leduc gun battle that killed suspect

A group of RCMP officer who engaged in an seven-second long gun battle with a shotgun-wielding suspect near Leduc have been cleared of the action by the Alberta police watchdog.The incident began May 6, 2020, when central Alberta RCMP detachments were alerted to be on the lookout for a black BMW driven by the affected person (AP), who had fired a gun at police officers and a civilian in Blackfalds. The suspect was considered highly dangerous and was wanted for attempted murder.The situation escalated at 9:19 a.m. when an unmarked police vehicle spotted the suspect driving north on Hwy. 2 near Ponoka. The pursuit intensified as the driver attempted to evade police, reaching speeds of 180 km/h and later driving into oncoming traffic on the southbound lanes of Hwy. 2 after crossing a median.At 9:32 a.m., a spike belt was deployed by RCMP, deflating the vehicle’s tires and significantly reducing his vehicle's speed. The chase came to a halt at the Hwy. 2A overpass at 9:36:49 a.m. when the suspect lost control and stopped near the exit ramp.Immediately upon stopping, the suspect exited his vehicle armed with a semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun and began to fire at the pursuing officers. Video evidence from police vehicles and a helicopter, as well as interviews with 17 police officers and four civilian witnesses, detailed the chaotic final moments of the confrontation.One officer, who was directly behind the suspect, fired his carbine at the AP after the latter aimed and shot at him, causing Sthe officer's windshield to be damaged by pellets. The member, along with other officers, continued firing in response to the immediate threat posed by the AP..RCMP officers fired a total of 17 shots in seven seconds.The forensic examination revealed that the suspect had sustained seven gunshot wounds and had traces of cocaine, marijuana, and alcohol in his system. Autopsy results confirmed that the cause of death was attributed to these gunshot wounds.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team's investigation concluded that the use of force by the RCMP officers was justified under sections 25 and 34 of the Criminal Code, which allow for necessary and reasonable force in the preservation of life.The suspect’s actions—firing at police officers—presented an imminent threat, and the officers’ responses were deemed proportional and necessary.Assistant Executive Director Matthew Block signed off on the report, emphasizing the reasonableness of the officers’ actions in this high-risk and rapidly evolving situation.