'Dangerous' bull round up in Southern Alberta

The 2025 Great Coaldale Bull Rodeo is over.RCMP issued a news release early Friday morning saying it was assisting farmers round up what are described as two “dangerous and aggressive” bulls. They were north of Hwy. 3 around 18 Ave., close to the school in town."RCMP want parents to be aware, especially if kids are walking to school," RCMP said in a press relaese.A short time later another release said the RCMP "is happy to say the escaped bulls have been corralled.""Early this morning, the bulls escaped while being transported. Thanks to the grit and rugged skills of the cowboys (and the dog), the bulls were contained and loaded into a trailer without further incident around 8:30 a.m. Great job boys!""Only in Alberta!"