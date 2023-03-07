Jackie Clayton

Jackie Clayton is the mayor of Grande Prairie.

 Courtesy Luke Ettinger/CBC

Grande Prairie, AB, city council approved the establishment of a municipal police service and a transition away from the RCMP. 

“Grande Prairie city council believes transitioning to a municipal police service will best serve our community and create a more locally responsive policing solution with local oversight, addressing local needs,” said Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton in a Tuesday press release. 

(4) comments

guest50
guest50

One day at a time, one municipality at a time. New provincial sheriff's hired across the board and eventually, NO. MORE. FEDERALLY. PLACED. RCMP.

Problem solved.

Craig R
Craig R

Great. Hopefully all of Alberta will be rid of officers forced to enforce Turdeau's ridiculous agenda.

PersonOne
PersonOne

This is a positive move in the right direction for Alberta

guest714
guest714

Hopefully the rest of Alberta follows grand prairies lead

