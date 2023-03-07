Grande Prairie, AB, city council approved the establishment of a municipal police service and a transition away from the RCMP.
“Grande Prairie city council believes transitioning to a municipal police service will best serve our community and create a more locally responsive policing solution with local oversight, addressing local needs,” said Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton in a Tuesday press release.
“We recognize and are grateful for the service of the RCMP in Grande Prairie and everything they’ve done to serve and protect our community.”
The release said the decision was made at the Grande Prairie city council meeting Monday and follows an assessment on policing in the city. It said the assessment included a public consultation process, a review of existing policing methods, and the creation of a transition plan led by consulting agency MNP.
Grande Prairie will seek approval from the Public Safety minister to change policing models, seek approval to form a municipal police force, pass a bylaw creating a police commission, and notify the Canadian government of the city’s intent to move away from the RCMP.
The release went on to say Grande Prairie is the first Alberta community to transition from the RCMP to a municipal police service since 1956.
Research and reviews undertaken by the city recognized several benefits associated with municipal police for Grande Prairie. These included increased oversight, accountability, and efficiency through a local police commission and local decision making authority; improved officer recruitment based on local candidate searches; and increased officer retention based on officers having strong community ties.
Public consultations for the Police Service Model Review consisted of stakeholder interviews with 19 internal and external parties, an online survey with 758 responses, and two, in-person consultations with 88 attendees. Key themes from the public consultation included current police being viewed as a net positive, how they should serve marginalized communities, and RCMP being perceived as too bureaucratic.
“We look forward to working alongside the RCMP as the City of Grande Prairie transitions to a municipal police service over the next five years,” said Clayton.
K Division RCMP Commanding Officer Curtis Zablocki said the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment is "naturally disappointed in this decision."
"We have been proud to live, work, and serve in Grande Prairie," said Zablocki.
"The RCMP will continue in the contract service for the Grande Prairie region during the transition period."
The transition will be a multi-year process, and RCMP will be working with the City of Grande Prairie, Public Safety Canada, and the Alberta government to establish a plan.
Throughout this process, he said he's heard about the respect and appreciation communities have for the RCMP. He added it will "continue to focus on maintaining our strong partnerships in the province and on serving Grande Prairie residents and the surrounding community."
The commanding officer went on to say keeping Albertans safe and serving people and communities across Alberta remains the RCMP's top priority. He said he was proud of his employees' hard work and dedication.
Grande Prairie said on February 22 it was in the final stages of deciding to create a municipal police service, and the Alberta government would help it achieve that.
If passed, Budget 2023 will provide $9.7 million over two years toward the costs associated with starting a local police service.
"Alberta’s government is ready to support Grande Prairie as the city improves public safety by exploring new and innovative approaches toward local policing," said Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
One day at a time, one municipality at a time. New provincial sheriff's hired across the board and eventually, NO. MORE. FEDERALLY. PLACED. RCMP.
Problem solved.
Great. Hopefully all of Alberta will be rid of officers forced to enforce Turdeau's ridiculous agenda.
This is a positive move in the right direction for Alberta
Hopefully the rest of Alberta follows grand prairies lead
