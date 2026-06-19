RCMP police dog seriously injured during armed robbery manhunt in High River

A police dog with the RCMP was seriously injured while tracking a suspect following an armed robbery in High River on Monday night.High River RCMP responded to reports of an armed robbery at a local business at approximately 10:20 p.m. on June 16. Police said a masked suspect entered the business carrying a firearm, stole cash from the register and fled the scene on a bicycle.Officers quickly established a containment area and called in additional resources, including members of the Okotoks RCMP, the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Police Dog Services (PDS).During the search, police dog Pascal was seriously injured while assisting officers in tracking a possible suspect.RCMP did not say how the animal was injured.Pascal's handler, Cpl. Paul Cook, immediately recognized the dog's injuries and rushed him to a veterinary clinic in Calgary for treatment.RCMP said police dogs play a vital role in law enforcement operations, assisting officers in dangerous situations and helping keep communities safe."Our thoughts and prayers are with Cpl. Cook and Pascal, and we wish for a speedy recovery," RCMP said in a statement.No arrests have been announced and the investigation into the armed robbery remains ongoing.Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or their local police service.Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online through P3Tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.