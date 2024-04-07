RCMP 'received enough information' to open criminal investigation into 2021 election interference

The RCMP has opened a criminal investigation into 2021 election interference by foreign agents, Commissioner Michael Duheme disclosed at the China Inquiry, per Blacklock’s Reporter. “We received information that prompted us to open an investigation,” said Duheme. The probe involved an undisclosed number of individuals active in the campaign.He didn’t elaborate further. “Are we talking about five, fifty?” asked Sujit Choudhry, counsel for NDP MP Jenny Kwan (Vancouver East). Federal lawyers objected. “There is no need to answer the question,” said Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue.“Were you made aware of an alleged foreign interference network in the Greater Toronto Area?” asked Commission counsel Lynda Morgan. “I don’t recall having anything in writing,” replied Duheme.“Were you made aware of allegations of reported vote buying in Richmond, BC?” asked Morgan. “No because I believe that could have been a municipal matter which didn’t tie into our national security framework,” replied Duheme.“Were you made aware of any information in relation to MP Han Dong and alleged foreign interference in Don Valley North?” asked Morgan. “Not to my recollection,” replied Duheme.“Were you made aware of any information about alleged People’s Republic of China (PCR) foreign interference in the 2021 election?” asked Morgan.“I am not 100 percent sure if it was during the election,” replied Duheme.The Mounties, in 2021 testimony at the Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations, said they received hundreds of tips alleging clandestine activities by Communist Party agents. “We get an average 120 tips a day and we follow up obviously with all of them,” said then-Commissioner Brenda Lucki.“Do we have a 1-800 number that Canadians and Québecers could call if they feel they are the subject of pressure by representatives of the People’s Republic of China?” asked Bloc Québécois MP Stéphane Bergeron. “It is 1-800-420-5805. It is displayed on both our public RCMP page and the national security website.”“We find, it is probably noteworthy, as the volume of tips increases the threat percentages significantly decline. Some of it is just information that people might feel.”“They might feel, for example, a threat and if it doesn’t meet the threshold of a criminal offence, then we normally can’t deal with it.”“Is the tendency more likely to be someone from a diplomatic mission, a visitor or a citizen?” asked Conservative MP John Williamson. “If we have that information I couldn’t share that,” replied Lucki.