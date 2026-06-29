RCMP recover body of escaped killer near Vancouver Island federal prison

VANCOUVER — The body of a 69-year-old convicted killer who escaped from William Head Institution has been recovered near the shoreline of the federal prison, West Shore RCMP said Monday. Ernest Egon Jensen was reported missing during the midday count at the minimum-security facility on Sunday.An arrest warrant was issued for Jensen, who was wanted for being "unlawfully at large."Jensen had been serving a life sentence for second-degree murder since 1991 and had also served time for break and enter.William Head is a minimum security federal prison in Metchosin, about 27 kilometres southwest of Victoria..RCMP West Coast Marine Services, working with the Metchosin Fire Department, located Jensen’s body on the afternoon of June 29 along the shoreline near the institution.The West Shore RCMP Serious Crimes Unit is investigating the circumstances of the death in coordination with Correctional Service Canada and the B.C. Coroners Office.