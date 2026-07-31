RCMP renew appeal to solve 50-year-old murder of Beaumont woman Marie Goudreau

The Alberta RCMP's Historical Homicide Unit is renewing its appeal for information in the unsolved murder of 18-year-old Marie Goudreau, marking nearly 50 years since the Beaumont woman's death.Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward, saying even details that appeared insignificant in 1976 could prove critical today.Goudreau disappeared on the night of Aug. 2, 1976, while driving home to Beaumont after dropping off a friend at the Edmonton International Airport and visiting friends in Edmonton.Shortly after midnight, her blue Plymouth Cricket was found abandoned on a rural road south of Edmonton. The vehicle's engine was still running, the headlights were on and Goudreau's personal belongings remained inside.Two days later, her body was discovered in a rural area north of Devon..An autopsy determined she had been murdered.Despite decades of investigation, police have not identified the person responsible.Over the past five decades, investigators have reviewed evidence, pursued numerous leads and examined information provided by members of the public, but the case remains unsolved.Police believe Goudreau was simply travelling home after an evening spent with friends.She was the youngest of eight siblings, had recently graduated from high school and was preparing to begin the next chapter of her life.As the 50th anniversary of her death approaches in August 2026, her family says the pain of losing her has never faded."Marie was our little sister, a bright, vibrant light who brought warmth, humour and endless energy into our family," the Goudreau family said in a statement released by RCMP."She had just finished high school and was excited about her future. Fifty years ago, our beloved sister was tragically taken from us, and the pain of that loss remains as deep today as it was then. Not a day goes by that we do not miss her presence and the future she was robbed of living."The family said they continue to seek answers and justice."Half a century later, her murder remains unsolved, leaving our family still searching for truth and justice. Somebody knows something — or suspects something. Even the smallest detail could help bring long-awaited answers.""For our family's sake, if you have information, please come forward. It is never too late to do the right thing."RCMP say changing relationships, memories and circumstances over the past five decades may encourage someone with previously overlooked information to speak to investigators.Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Alberta RCMP K Division Historical Homicide Unit by email at RCMP.KHHU-KHHU.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or contact their local police service.