News

RCMP rescue 11 people after canoe overturns in Burrard Inlet near Vancouver

Eleven people, including several youths, were pulled from the waters of Burrard Inlet by RCMP officers Sunday afternoon after a large canoe overturned off the coast of West Vancouver.
Eleven people, including several youths, were pulled from the waters of Burrard Inlet by RCMP officers Sunday afternoon after a large canoe overturned off the coast of West Vancouver.YouTube screenshot, courtesy of the BC RCMP
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc Rcmp
West Vancouver
Burrard Inlet
BC Emergency Health Services
Tactical Marine Operations Group
Tactical Rescue Divers
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news