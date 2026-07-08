RCMP rescue 11 people after canoe overturns in Burrard Inlet near Vancouver

CALGARY — Eleven people, including several youths, were pulled from the waters of Burrard Inlet by RCMP officers Sunday afternoon after a large canoe overturned off the coast of West Vancouver.According to the RCMP, members of the Tactical Marine Operations Group (TMOG) were conducting patrols in Burrard Inlet on July 5 at approximately 3:30 p.m. when they heard a distress call over Marine VHF radio reporting an overturned canoe near Ambleside Beach.Four RCMP marine vessels immediately responded to the emergency while officers coordinated with BC Emergency Health Services and the West Vancouver Police Department..When officers arrived at the scene, they found 11 people clinging to the overturned canoe in the water. Police said several occupants were struggling to stay afloat, prompting the deployment of a Tactical Rescue Diver to assist with the rescue operation.All 11 occupants were safely removed from the water and brought aboard RCMP vessels, where officers conducted preliminary medical assessments.Police said those rescued were suffering from cold-water exposure but did not appear to have sustained any serious injuries.Following the rescue, Tactical Rescue Divers confirmed no one was trapped beneath the canoe before helping tow the vessel back to shore.“This incident highlights how quickly a day on the water can turn into an emergency,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Brett Urano.“We are grateful that everyone was safely recovered and would like to remind boaters that wearing a properly fitted life jacket can significantly increase survival and safety in the event of an unexpected capsize.”The RCMP thanked BC Emergency Health Services and the West Vancouver Police Department for assisting in the response.Police are also reminding boaters to carry appropriate safety equipment, including approved life jackets for all passengers, and to be prepared for rapidly changing conditions on the water.