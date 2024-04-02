RCMP say carbon tax protesters caused five-tractor crash in Crowsnest Pass

The RCMP reiterated their commitment Tuesday to upholding the rights of Canadians to peacefully assemble, as enshrined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The RCMP emphasized their impartial role in ensuring public safety during demonstrations while respecting protesters' rights to peaceful and lawful assembly.The announcement comes in the wake of recent incidents involving protests in Alberta. Monday afternoon, an approved protest site in the Crowsnest Pass region witnessed approximately 50 vehicles gathering, said the RCMP in a press release.However, en route to the protest site, five large farm tractors were involved in a multi-vehicle collision and then refused to heed police instructions to stop. The RCMP has launched an investigation into the incident, highlighting the dangers of protesting on public highways.Meanwhile, Alberta RCMP officials have been actively engaged with demonstrators on Hwy 1, west of Cochrane, over the past 24 hours to facilitate safe and lawful protests. The RCMP has communicated to protesters the importance of remaining off the highway to ensure the smooth flow of traffic along this heavily trafficked corridor."While we respect the right to protest, it is imperative to prioritize the safety of all individuals involved, including motorists and demonstrators," stated an Alberta RCMP spokesperson. "Standing or impeding traffic on a public roadway poses significant risks and is unlawful."The RCMP emphasized the legal obligations concerning the use of highways, noting that vehicles must not park or remain stationary on a highway unless under specific circumstances such as mechanical failure or emergency situations, or when directed by law enforcement or traffic control devices."We do not take enforcement actions lightly, but we must maintain the safety of all individuals using our public highways," the spokesperson added.