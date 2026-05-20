RCMP say CBC-linked ambush left former officers humiliated

CALGARY — The RCMP has said it is working with its legal team and the CBC to seek a resolution on behalf of the RCMP Veterans' Association after the group stated some of its members were targeted in a CBC-linked sting operation.Multiple sources have confirmed that several former RCMP officers were allegedly lured to a CBC Vancouver studio under false pretences before being publicly humiliated during filming.According to Juno News, police are concerned about the mental health of the officers who were lured into the situation on the basis that they would be honoured for their service — only to later be confronted by a live audience with accusations and statements that the RCMP should be dismantled..'WAKE UP CANADA': Frances Widdowson says fake interview operation linked to taxpayer-funded production, possible CBC ties.“The RCMP was informed of an incident involving an RCMP Veteran’s Association (RCMPVA) member who volunteered for a CBC documentary series about an episode featuring life after retirement from policing,” the RCMP said in the statement.“The veteran has relayed her experience and describes being subjected to a prank during filming in Vancouver in March 2026.”Officials said the RCMP began working “on behalf of the RCMP Veterans Association to seek a resolution” after receiving a complaint from the female veteran.This included the RCMP communicating its concerns directly with the CBC and approaching its legal services team.Clinton Jaws — a former RCMP member — has publicly described the alleged operation, detailing what the fake media groups Forge Media and Nova Frame Productions told unsuspecting participants and what it was like being confronted by indigenous activists over historical wrongs the targeted officers had no connection to while on stage..In a video posted to YouTube on Tuesday, Jaws said he originally thought it was strange that he was contacted by someone from the CBC because “they don’t like cops.”He relayed that the spokesperson he spoke to told him the show was going to be called After the Call, and would revolve around retired RCMP members and what they were currently doing.“They saw my YouTube channel and that's why they contacted me first,” Jaws said.He also described being pressured to wear his RCMP Red Serge during filming before being subjected to criticism from indigenous activists, who allegedly described the RCMP as “the ones who take us away” and accused the organization of historic abuses against indigenous communities.Jaws also brought up the female RCMP veteran involved in the incident, saying the experience had taken a serious toll on her mental health.“Way to go, CBC, you should be ashamed, you should be run off the air, you shouldn’t exist,” he said.“She’s sick to her stomach. I don’t want to speak for her, but it’s not good. It’s not good what she is going through.”.UPDATED: CBC confirms involvement in controversial prank series targeting Frances Widdowson, Lindsay Shepherd.The controversy surrounding the CBC sting operation escalated last week after former Frances Widdowson and free speech advocate Lindsay Shepherd detailed how both of them had been “set up” by a CBC-linked media group involving several US-based participants related to The Yes Men activist group.Widdowson told the Western Standard she was contacted by a media company named Forge Media — the same company cited by Jaws — and then flown to Vancouver in May under the impression she was participating in a legitimate documentary about Canadian history and free speech, only to discover it was a staged prank.Shepherd also stated that she was targeted by a similar sting operation involving fake companies and filmed interviews around her book on former prime minister Sir John A. Macdonald entitled A Day with Sir John A in February..Since then, additional claims have emerged alleging the same network of fake media companies targeted politicians such as Aaron Gunn and other political commentators, along with the RCMP veterans.“RCMP veterans have dedicated their careers to protecting Canadians. The RCMP fully supports our veterans and their associations,” the RCMP statement said.“We have expressed concern for the mental health and well-being of the veterans affected by this experience and will continue working closely with the RCMPVA and its membership.”