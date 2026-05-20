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RCMP say CBC-linked ambush left former officers humiliated

The RCMP has said it is working with its legal team and the CBC to seek a resolution on behalf of the RCMP Veterans' Association after the group stated some of its members were targeted in a CBC-linked sting operation.
The RCMP has said it is working with its legal team and the CBC to seek a resolution on behalf of the RCMP Veterans' Association after the group stated some of its members were targeted in a CBC-linked sting operation.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Lindsay Shepherd
Aaron Gunn
Frances Widdowson
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