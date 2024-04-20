RCMP say lobbyist registry would be invaluable tool

As foreign influence remains a pressing concern— the RCMP has highlighted the potential value of a publicly accessible registry to name lobbyists acting for China, noting that it could be a crucial tool for safeguarding Canadian interests.“A foreign agent registry would be valuable for Canadians as a registrable activity would ensure foreign actors undertaking certain activities are operating in the interests of the Canadian public,” stated a 2023 RCMP Ministerial Briefing note.Blacklock's Reporter said the note also underscored the threats posed by foreign actor interference, including state-backed harassment, intimidation, and economic targeting.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, responding to these concerns on March 6, 2023, directed the Department of Public Safety to explore the benefits of such a registry, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability. Despite this directive, no legislation has been introduced thus far.Other nations, such as the US, the UK, and Australia, have already implemented measures to track foreign agents.In Canada, there is widespread support for mandatory registration of foreign agents, as evidenced by feedback from Canadians and various stakeholders. The potential registry aims to shed light on arrangements and activities conducted in partnership with foreign governments.However, progress has been slow. Though a bill proposing the establishment of a Foreign Influence Registry has been put forward, it has yet to pass into law. The delay has raised questions about the reasons behind the government's inaction.Trade Minister Mary Ng, while acknowledging the importance of addressing foreign influence, has also cautioned against potential risks. She stressed the need to avoid creating unwarranted suspicion or contributing to discriminatory attitudes, particularly in light of the rise in anti-Asian racism during the pandemic.“We have to be mindful of history any time we’re talking about registries of foreigners in our country,” said Ng. “We have a great responsibility to ensure we are not unfairly or unintentionally creating a cloud that hovers over an entire community.”