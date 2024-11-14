News

RCMP say new body-worn cameras won't be used during strip searches

'Cameras will not be used for strip searches'
RCMP are deploying body-worn cameras across Canada
RCMP are deploying body-worn cameras across CanadaCourtesy RCMP
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada
Rcmp
Crime
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Rcmp Commissioner
Lawabiding Citizens
Stupidity
perpetrators

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news