RCMP says guns used in Tumbler Ridge mass shooting 'never been previously seized' by police

The RCMP have provided an update on the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, BC, noting that the investigation has "prioritized" the analysis of the firearms used by suspect Jesse Strang (legal name Van Rootselaar).Officials revealed that a long gun and modified rifle were recovered from the school, and that two guns, including a shotgun, were seized at the home. "A number" of firearms were also discovered at the latter location, however they are not believed to have been used."The shotgun is believed to be involved the homicides at the home and has never been previously seized by police," the RCMP wrote in a statement. "Our investigation has also determined the main firearm believed to be used in the mass shooting at the school has never been seized by the RCMP and its origin is unknown. Efforts continue to identify the owners and source of all other firearms.".Officers have been out in full force speaking with community members and gathering "digital and physical evidence" at the two crime sites. As of Friday afternoon, over 80 students, educators, and first responders have been interviewed.A portal has been set up for witnesses to send in any additional information they may have."A specialized team of investigators are also completing a thorough assessment of the suspect’s online activity and digital footprint," the RCMP noted. "In addition, we continue to review all previous police or professional interactions with the suspect."The force urged media and members of the public to be absolutely certain what they disseminate is factual before hitting publish. They cited the case of an image multiple influencers and outlets posted claiming to be the suspect that turned out to be a random person from Ontario.Autopsies of the victims are set to be completed by the end of the weekend.