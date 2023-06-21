Conflicting announcements from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have put Canadians in a whirlwind of confusion.
On June 19, Democracy Watch released the results of an access to information request to the RCMP regarding its investigation of the Liberal cabinet’s handling of the prosecution of charges against SNC Lavalin.
On May 25, 2023, the RCMP sent the organization’s co-founder, Duff Conacher, a response to the he made July 27, 2022. As Western Standard reported, the RCMP said 86 of the 96 pages of the response were redacted because “the matter is currently under investigation.”
Wednesday, RCMP media relations officer Marie-Eve Breton formally responded from Ottawa to an inquiry from this publication.
“In a May 2023 Access to Information (ATI) release, the RCMP informed a requester that records they were seeking were exempt from release as the matter was under investigation. This information was incorrect, and based on the information available to the ATIP Branch at that time.
“As previously stated, the RCMP is not investigating allegations of political interference in the exercise of prosecutorial discretion to secure a remediation agreement for SNC-Lavalin. The RCMP’s Sensitive and International Investigations unit had conducted an assessment pertaining to these allegations and determined there was insufficient evidence to substantiate a criminal offence and the file was concluded by January 2023.”
This suggests the person who began the ATI request was never told the investigation ended in the five months between when they began the request and when the letter was sent.
The RCMP reply also suggested they may release the redacted pages.
“The RCMP will undertake a new review of the records, and, following necessary consultations, will provide a new release package to the requester within 90 days.”
In an email to Western Standard, Duff Conacher said he has asked that the information be disclosed more quickly.
“I emailed the person the May 25th letter said to contact — Rita Lattanzi-Thomas — and requested that she send me the 86 pages within a few days,” Conacher said.
If the RCMP takes 90 days to reply, as allowed by law, Canadians will have waited eight months longer than a full disclosure in January 2023 would have allowed for a request made in July of the previous year.
(4) comments
Another demonstration by the RCMP with how incompetent they are. Having the RCMP answer to the Idiot of Public Safety means that the RCMP are more of a political too rather than actually being a national police force. You cannot have those in command being appointed by the Prime Moron or his cabal and expect a viable police force. Trudeau has destroyed the RCMP by appointing based on diversity rather than merit. But that is exactly how Trudumb wants it since diversity hires are more controllable.
The RCMP honchos better smell the covfefe
This doesn’t instill much confidence in the RCMP to conduct a criminal investigation when they can’t even figure out whether they are or are not investigating such a major case.
Isnt that what the Prime Minister always does? Misspeak? It that not his usual disclaimer? Or was it.... " experienced it differently " ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.