By Mike D'Amour

The RCMP yesterday said it did not conduct any criminal investigation of alleged Chinese interference in the 2019 federal election. According to Blacklock's Reporter, members of the House affairs committee said the testimony was not reassuring amid repeated claims of illegality.

“Where is the transparency?” said Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton, AB). Cooper said there was “no evidence concrete action has been taken” to settle questions of interference once and for all.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

In Canada election tampering is often done in the open and accepted depending on the outcome. The destruction of political options has been SOP since at least the General Strikes of 1919. The recent destruction of WEXIT Canada was done openly and publicly, yet no investigations or charges or even an outcry of wrong doing, just the opposite.

In Canada federalists cheer, or at least grudgingly accept, the lack of democracy in Canada. They always have. It's a fundamental, built in, characteristic of Confederation. A characteristic those in Western Canada have been asking to be changed for over 150yrs.

Should we not at least try to do better?

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

So they must all be liberals then...my god this country has fallen..

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It appears the ChiComs have infected every Canadian institution including Trudeau’s personal Gestapo RCMP who’s main task is to beat up those who criticize Trudeau

This country is fked on every level

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Of course there won't be. The dishonorable Gestapo are nothing but Trudeau's state funded security

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

There must be a policy book somewhere that teaches public officials how to answer questions without actually answering questions.

Are you or are you not conducting investigations into Chinese interference in Canadian elections? Yes or No.

Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

There is election interference going on. I highly suspect that when dominion voting machines are used then unpopular/uncharismatic/unknown aspiring municipal politicians end up winning and becoming mayors.

PersonOne
PersonOne

We really need our own police force. Not just because of this, but for ensuring the best law enforcement for Alberta. And we need a good justice system to work with them

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

I agree. I'd also like to see the head of Alberta's police force be an elected individual instead of government appointed.

