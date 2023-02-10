The RCMP yesterday said it did not conduct any criminal investigation of alleged Chinese interference in the 2019 federal election. According to Blacklock's Reporter, members of the House affairs committee said the testimony was not reassuring amid repeated claims of illegality.
“Where is the transparency?” said Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton, AB). Cooper said there was “no evidence concrete action has been taken” to settle questions of interference once and for all.
“It is well established interference has been ongoing, but no one has been charged let alone convicted,” said Cooper. “In the face of that, having these general conversations about foreign interference really doesn’t seem to address the fundamental issue.”
Lisa Ducharme, acting director general of national intelligence at the RCMP, testified there were “active investigations into foreign interference activities.” She would not disclose if any were related to federal elections.
“Can you confirm there are ongoing RCMP criminal investigations respecting foreign interference arising from the 2019 and 2021 elections?” asked MP Cooper. “I can confirm there were no criminal investigations into the 2019 election,” replied Ducharme.
“That being said, there are active investigations into foreign actor interference activities at any given time, multiple investigations,” said Ducharme. “With respect to the 2021 election, I am unable to respond whether there are active investigations into the election at this time.”
“So there are active criminal investigations pertaining to interference in the electoral process, is that correct?” asked Cooper. “I am unable to respond whether there are investigations into federal election issues,” replied Ducharme.
Global News last November 7 quoted anonymous sources indicating Chinese Communist agents ran a “vast campaign of foreign interference” targeting 11 candidates in the 2019 campaign. The network on Wednesday reported staff in the Prime Minister’s Office circulated a 2017 memo stating foreign agents were “assisting candidates” using Chinese-Canadian fronts.
The allegations “are really uncorroborated and really unvalidated as fact,” Liberal MP Ryan Turnbull (Whitby, ON) said yesterday.
Adam Fisher, director general of intelligence assessments at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, told the House affairs committee his agency investigated all suspicious activity. “When we see foreign influence activity that’s enough for us,” said Fisher. “That engages our mandate. That engages an investigation.”
“Has any candidate in this country been affected directly by foreign interference in the last two elections for any Party?” asked Conservative MP Blaine Calkins (Red Deer-Lacombe, Alta.). “We can’t speak to specific ridings, specific candidates,” replied Director General Fisher.
“I am very, very frustrated right now with the lack of information, the lack of transparency, and the responsibility of trying to figure out how to solve this problem as a policy maker and as somebody who votes,” said Calkins.
New Democrat MP Rachel Blaney (North Island-Powell River, BC) also expressed frustration. “We know China and other foreign actors have had involvement in Canada’s politics and having been going on for quite a long time, trying to interfere,” said Blaney.
“That is very concerning,” said Blaney. “We saw in the 2019 election there were some pretty profound things that happened. We are hearing there hasn’t been an impact on elections but I think people’s fear is growing. That really concerns me.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(8) comments
In Canada election tampering is often done in the open and accepted depending on the outcome. The destruction of political options has been SOP since at least the General Strikes of 1919. The recent destruction of WEXIT Canada was done openly and publicly, yet no investigations or charges or even an outcry of wrong doing, just the opposite.
In Canada federalists cheer, or at least grudgingly accept, the lack of democracy in Canada. They always have. It's a fundamental, built in, characteristic of Confederation. A characteristic those in Western Canada have been asking to be changed for over 150yrs.
Should we not at least try to do better?
So they must all be liberals then...my god this country has fallen..
It appears the ChiComs have infected every Canadian institution including Trudeau’s personal Gestapo RCMP who’s main task is to beat up those who criticize Trudeau
This country is fked on every level
Of course there won't be. The dishonorable Gestapo are nothing but Trudeau's state funded security
There must be a policy book somewhere that teaches public officials how to answer questions without actually answering questions.
Are you or are you not conducting investigations into Chinese interference in Canadian elections? Yes or No.
There is election interference going on. I highly suspect that when dominion voting machines are used then unpopular/uncharismatic/unknown aspiring municipal politicians end up winning and becoming mayors.
We really need our own police force. Not just because of this, but for ensuring the best law enforcement for Alberta. And we need a good justice system to work with them
I agree. I'd also like to see the head of Alberta's police force be an elected individual instead of government appointed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.