RCMP search for three armed suspects after robbery in Driftpile

RCMP are warning residents near Driftpile to stay inside and lock their doors as officers search for three suspects following an armed robbery in Grouard, Alta., on Tuesday morning.Police say the incident was reported around 9:50 a.m., with suspects fleeing the scene before abandoning their vehicle near Driftpile and taking off on foot. Officers are combing the area of Hwy. 2 and Driftpile Beach Rd. The suspects were first described as two men and one woman.Mounties are asking the public to avoid the area and not to open their doors to strangers. Drivers are also warned not to pick up hitchhikers.Driftpile is 190 km east of Grande Prairie.RCMP say an update will be released once new information becomes available or if the situation changes.