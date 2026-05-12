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RCMP seize $40,000 in Alberta-wide fraud and money laundering scheme

RCMP
RCMPCourtesy RCMP
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Rcmp
Abpoli
Fraud
Robert Joseph Payne
Tisha Jasmine Levene
Coda William Fika
Jacob Brody Doucette
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