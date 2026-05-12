RCMP seize $40,000 in Alberta-wide fraud and money laundering scheme

Alberta RCMP say a lengthy multijurisdictional investigation into alleged fraud and money laundering operations across the province has resulted in four people being charged and the seizure of more than $40,000 in suspected proceeds of crime.The RCMP Provincial Financial Crime Team launched the investigation after suspects allegedly used forged documents between June 2023 and January 2025 to open suspicious bank accounts at financial institutions throughout Alberta.Police allege the accused initially made small deposits before later opening business accounts where larger deposits were made using forged cheques. Investigators say the funds were then withdrawn through e-transfers, cash withdrawals and large purchases involving stolen or altered money.According to RCMP, the alleged fraud activity stretched across numerous Alberta communities, including Strathmore, Camrose, Athabasca, Edson, Hinton, Olds, Cold Lake, Brooks, Lloydminster and Fort Saskatchewan.Because of the scale of the investigation and the multiple jurisdictions involved, separate investigations were launched by RCMP detachments in High River, Stettler and Cold Lake, along with the Lacombe Police Service. The Provincial Financial Crime Team later took over the investigation because of its mandate involving serious fraud, corruption and money laundering cases..On Jan. 15, 2025, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in St. Albert, where officers seized fraudulent documents, electronic devices and more than $40,000 believed to be proceeds of crime.As a result of the investigation, Robert Joseph Payne, 36, of St. Albert, was arrested and charged with five criminal offences. Tisha Jasmine Levene, 36, of Edmonton, was charged with five criminal offences. Coda William Fika, 40, who has no fixed address, was arrested and charged with two criminal offences.Police have also charged Jacob Brody Doucette, 32, of no fixed address, with two criminal offences and say an Alberta-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.Payne, Levene and Fika are scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Edmonton on May 13.RCMP Insp. John Lamming credited the investigation’s success to cooperation between law enforcement agencies, federal government departments and financial institutions across Canada.“The success of this investigation is a direct result of the collaboration with law enforcement partners, federal government agencies, and financial institutions across the country,” said Lamming.Police are reminding Albertans to report fraud, scams and cybercrime to local police agencies or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.