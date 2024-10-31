RCMP seize drugs, cash from Surrey home following drug trafficking investigation

Police in Surrey, BC have seized illicit substances and cash from a local residence following a drug trafficking investigation.Three people believed to be involved in the operation have been arrested, and a report recommending charges will be filed to Public Prosecution Service of Canada upon completion of the investigation.In a press release, the Surrey RCMP explained that on October 17, 2024, its Drug Unit executed two search warrants alongside members of the Emergency Response Team and Gang Enforcement Team. The first was on the 16000 block of 16 Ave. and the second on the 13600 block of 100 Ave.Officers recovered 4 ounces of suspected fentanyl, 2.5 ounces of suspected cocaine, and 1.5 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, as well as two cellphones and $5,585 in cash. The seized items have been sent in to undergo forensic examination.The investigation was launched in March 2024 after police receive a tip from a member of the public regarding a suspected "dial-a-dope line.""If you suspect a person is selling drugs, or a residence is being used for drug trafficking, call your local police," Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha said. "Any amount of information could be crucial to police to identify the suspects and obtain evidence that would bring them to court. Our community members are our eyes and ears and play a significant role in keeping the city safe."