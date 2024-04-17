RCMP seize drugs, firearms and cash in coordinated operation in Lower Mainland

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section, in collaboration with several law enforcement agencies, executed a series of synchronized search warrants, resulting in the seizure of a substantial amount of illicit drugs, firearms and currency. The operation, which culminated after seven months of meticulous investigative efforts, marks a significant milestone in combating drug-related crime in the region.On March 27 2024, the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section, supported by the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, the Vancouver Police Department Organized Crime Section, Langley RCMP, Surrey RCMP, and Richmond RCMP, executed 14 search warrants across various locations in the Lower Mainland. These warrants targetted key areas suspected to be hubs of drug trafficking activities, including Chilliwack, Vancouver, Surrey and Langley.During the coordinated raids, law enforcement officials seized a staggering amount of illicit substances, weapons and cash. The confiscated items included more than $500,000 in Canadian currency, more than eight kilograms of suspected cocaine (equivalent to more than 80,000 doses), more than 14 kilograms of suspected fentanyl (equivalent to more than 144,000 doses), and more than 27 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine (equivalent to more than 270,000 doses). Additionally, authorities confiscated four handguns, three long guns, evidence of drug trafficking such as a cocaine press and cutting agents, and four vehicles valued at $300,000.The operation led to the arrest of seven individuals, aged between 21 and 40 years, who have since been released pending further investigation. The Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section emphasized the need for additional investigative steps before submitting a comprehensive report to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for charge assessment.Supt. Davy Lee of the Chilliwack RCMP commended the efforts of law enforcement personnel involved in disrupting and dismantling the sophisticated drug trafficking network. "This investigation represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and protect our communities from the devastating impact of drug use," said Lee.Lee highlighted the commitment of the RCMP to address the root causes of drug trafficking and reiterated their dedication to ensuring community safety.