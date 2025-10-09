RCMP seize massive drug haul and arrest four in Surrey

RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit (SPOSU) officers have seized more than 56 kilograms of illicit drugs and arrested four people in a major blow to a sophisticated drug operation.The investigation, which began in February, focused on a network suspected of supplying street-level fentanyl and cocaine. After six months of intelligence gathering, police identified a large-scale operation allegedly moving significant quantities of drugs across the province.On September 10, SPOSU officers, with support from the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant in the Guildford neighbourhood. Investigators found a basement suite containing equipment used to process and package the drugs.Among the drugs seized were 24 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, 9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, 3 kilograms of suspected crack cocaine, 2.6 kilograms of suspected cocaine, 2 kilograms of suspected benzodiazepine, and additional cutting agents including caffeine and buffing agents..Police also seized over $1 million in assets linked to the operation, including two pick-up trucks, two SUVs, a car, a motorhome, two quads, two jet-skis, an off-road side-by-side vehicle, and roughly $54,000 in cash.Authorities say these items are believed to be offence-related property or proceeds of crime.“This drug seizure represents a significant disruption to the local drug trade in Surrey,” said Superintendent Ryan Element, Community Services Officer for RCMP SPOSU.“Investigators believe the suspected drugs were being supplied to communities from the Lower Mainland right into the Okanagan.”Investigators are finalizing a report for the Public Prosecution Service of Canada to consider charges.