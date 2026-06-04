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RCMP seize nearly $500,000 in fentanyl, cocaine and illegal firearms in Bow Valley drug bust

Mackenzie Harbar, 30, and Katie Ervin, 31
Mackenzie Harbar, 30, and Katie Ervin, 31Facebook
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Rcmp
Abpoli
Canmore
Katie Ervin
Aaron Cahoon
Jordan Nyiro
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Western Standard
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