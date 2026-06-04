RCMP seize nearly $500,000 in fentanyl, cocaine and illegal firearms in Bow Valley drug bust

A months-long Alberta RCMP drug trafficking investigation has resulted in the seizure of nearly $500,000 worth of fentanyl, cocaine, counterfeit opioid pills and illegal firearms, along with charges against four people from Canmore and Calgary.The Cochrane RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) launched an investigation in March 2026 into a suspect believed to be trafficking drugs between Calgary and Canmore.Police said investigators determined the suspect was actively involved in drug trafficking throughout the Bow Valley and was obtaining wholesale quantities of drugs from Calgary.On March 13, officers stopped a vehicle linked to the suspect and seized 1,097 grams of fentanyl.The investigation expanded on May 14 when Cochrane CRU officers, assisted by Canmore RCMP, executed a search warrant at a residence in Canmore.Police seized approximately 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl and cocaine, along with 2,000 counterfeit Xanax tablets. Authorities noted such counterfeit pills are commonly composed of synthetic opioids that can be more potent than fentanyl.Mackenzie Harbar, 30, and Katie Ervin, 31, both of Canmore, were arrested and each charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.Harbar faces an additional 10 charges for allegedly failing to comply with court-ordered conditions..Both are scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Cochrane on June 16. Harbar was remanded into custody, while Ervin was released under conditions.RCMP said evidence gathered during the Canmore search led to a second investigation involving residences in Calgary.With assistance from the Calgary Police Service District 7 Operations Team and the Gun Violence Enforcement Team, investigators identified two Calgary homes allegedly connected to drug trafficking.On May 27, Cochrane RCMP CRU officers, supported by the RCMP Emergency Response Team and Calgary police, executed search warrants at both locations.Police seized an additional half-kilogram of cocaine and fentanyl, more than 1,100 synthetic opioid tablets and a prohibited firearm.Aaron Cahoon, 30, of Calgary, was charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.Jordan Nyiro, 31, of Calgary, was charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking fentanyl and several firearms-related offences, including unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.Following judicial interim release hearings, both men were remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Calgary on June 5.In total, investigators seized:1,186 grams of suspected fentanyl915 grams of suspected cocaine2,895 suspected counterfeit opioid pillsSeven grams of suspected methamphetamineOne semi-automatic rifleTwo prohibited magazines containing 30 rounds eachRCMP estimate the street value of the drugs and other seized items at approximately $490,000.“The Alberta RCMP remains committed to engaging with our partners to target prolific offenders and disrupt criminal behaviour,” said Cochrane RCMP Detachment Commander Insp. Dave Brunner.“These seizures demonstrate our continued focus on holding offenders accountable and removing dangerous substances from our communities.”