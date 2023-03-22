Freedom Convoy

Trucks and protestors are entering their second week of demonstrations in downtown Ottawa. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Freedom Convoy supporters were put on a federal blacklist and the RCMP shared the information with foreign banks from Wall Street to Beijing, with no restrictions on the blacklist distribution.

Government records show the blacklist emailed to foreign entities.

Freedom Convoy Blacklist

private property
private property

Trudeau and Freeland should be in jail for undermining Canada's legal system.

