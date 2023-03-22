According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Freedom Convoy supporters were put on a federal blacklist and the RCMP shared the information with foreign banks from Wall Street to Beijing, with no restrictions on the blacklist distribution.
Government records show the blacklist emailed to foreign entities.
“Information was shared only with entities listed in pursuant to the Emergency Economic Measures Order,” the Mounties wrote in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons.
“No information was shared with any other non-governmental entities.”
The disclosure came at the request of Conservative MP Arnold Viersen (Peace River-Westlock, AB), who sought details on “any banks or other financial institutions” supplied with information about the Freedom Convoy.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s office secretly distributed a blacklist of 201 trucking companies identified by name.
Of the 201 blacklisted companies, 198 were Canadian. Three were registered in the United States. However, the Inquiry indicated that the RCMP shared the blacklist with Canadian officers of foreign banks including the Bank of China, State Bank of India, BNP Paribas of France, Citibank of New York, Habib Bank of Pakistan, Hana Financial Group of South Korea, ICICI Bank Limited of India, Mizuho Financial Group of Japan, and Wells Fargo & Company of San Francisco.
The blacklist was also distributed to Questrade of Toronto, an online discount stock brokerage, Wealth Simple Incorporated of Toronto, an online investment company, Douugh Bank Limited, an Australian-based app operator, the now-defunct Silicon Valley Bank of Santa Clara, California, State Street Corporation of Boston, and Edward Jones, the chain of private financial advisors.
“The RCMP offered to act as a conduit of information between provincial and territorial law enforcement and financial institutions in order for the entities to fulfill their obligations under the Emergency Economic Measures Order to cease dealings with designated individuals and to determine on a continuing basis whether they were in possession or control of property owned, held or controlled by or on behalf of a designated person,” said the Inquiry.
Some $7.8 million belonging to suspected convoy supporters were frozen in 267 bank and credit union accounts and 170 bitcoin wallets, by an official estimate.
In a submission last February 3 to the Special Joint Committee on the Declaration of Emergency, the department of Finance said the blacklist was never verified.
“There was no verification,” testified Assistant Deputy Finance Minister Isabelle Jacques.
“We didn’t do any follow-up.”
“Who checked whether these account freezes were justified or not?” asked Bloc Québécois MP Rhéal Fortin (Riviere-du-Nord, QC).
“Financial institutions acted in good faith,” replied Jacques.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
