RCMP shrugs off audit revealing officer shortages despite $335M annual recruiting costs

RCMP leadership is downplaying a critical federal audit that found the national police force remains short thousands of officers despite spending hundreds of millions annually on recruitment and training.Commissioner Mike Duheme declined to address the report’s findings in detail, issuing only a brief statement saying, “We move forward,” while pledging to build a stronger and more modern force. Blacklock's Reporter says he did not take questions from reporters.The audit by Karen Hogan found the RCMP spent roughly $335 million per year between 2023 and 2025 on recruiting and training, with the average cost to bring in a new officer reaching about $247,000.Despite the spending, auditors said the force is falling further behind. The RCMP academy in Regina, known as Depot, has capacity for 1,600 cadets annually but has operated well below that level, graduating only about 1,800 recruits total since 2023.The report concluded the RCMP has failed to recruit and deploy officers effectively, even after identifying staffing shortages as a top priority since 2018. Auditors found the force set recruitment targets that did not reflect actual needs and failed to meet even those reduced goals..As a result, the officer shortfall has grown, with at least 3,400 additional members now required to meet operational demands. While 2,262 officers were hired over a recent three-year period, nearly as many — 2,200 — retired or resigned, resulting in a net gain of just 62 officers nationwide.The RCMP currently has about 19,091 officers but needs at least 21,800 to meet operational requirements, according to the audit, which warned the force lacks a clear and accurate understanding of its staffing gaps.Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree acknowledged the shortfall, saying the government plans to hire 1,000 additional officers and personnel in the coming years. When pressed on accountability, he offered a brief response: “There’s work to do.”Auditors said addressing the staffing gap will require better planning, clearer targets and a more effective recruitment system to ensure the RCMP can meet policing demands across the country.