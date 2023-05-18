New data shows the RCMP is facing a shortage of new recruits by nearly 10%, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
The RCMP acknowledged having difficulty attracting enough recruits, despite offering competitive salaries, shortening the application process, and implementing a new rule allowing foreigners to apply for positions.
“Recruitment in policing is a global challenge,” Deputy Commissioner Bryan Larkin earlier testified at the Senate National Finance committee.
“Our target is 19,000.”
“We continue to see hard and soft vacancies,” said Larkin.
“We have launched a research project right now, including doing a series of polling across the country around characteristics and how we can actually modernize our recruitment process to attract more regular members.”
In a report presented to the committee, the RCMP stated that they currently have 18,483 members, slightly below their target of 19,000.
“Of the 18,483 funded regular member positions in the RCMP, 1,295 were vacant,” said the report.
Despite competitive union pay rates that reaches $106,000 after three years and faster processing, the RCMP struggles to hire enough personnel.
“We’ve been able to reduce our recruitment from 648 days to 333 days to onboard a new member,” testified Samantha Hazen, chief financial officer for the RCMP.
The Mounties were “on target for just over 700 recruits this year, but we’re seeing, again, attrition and vacancy rates impacting us,” said Hazen.
In 2009, recruitment reached its highest point with 1,783 new cadets.
According to the RCMP's committee report, hiring fell below expectations.
However, the RCMP has recently started accepting immigrants, which is a new development.
“Last fiscal year, 152 permanent residents applied to our regular member cadet program,” said the report. More than half, 79 people, dropped out or were rejected.
“Policing is no longer considered as attractive a career as it used to be,” Brian Sauvé, president of the National Police Federation representing unionized Mounties, said in a 2022 testimony at the Commons Human Resources committee.
“Police services across North America are seeing a decline in applicants.”
“For perspective, between April and December 2021, the RCMP had received 6,300 applications,” said Sauvé.
“When looking at the previous fiscal year, the RCMP had received close to 11,800 applications.”
“This shows a decline of almost 47%,” said Sauvé.
“In addition, the RCMP is projecting an even further decline in applicants.”
The decline in hiring was not attributed to any specific reason by the union president.
However, during testimony at the Commons Public Safety committee in 2020, Sauvé mentioned that police officers faced challenging situations, such as being spat on, verbally abused, and shouted at during the aftermath of Black Lives Matter protests.
“We are hearing more cases of members being yelled at, confronted, spat on and assaulted while on duty,” said Sauvé.
“This is unacceptable. All Canadians should be free from harassment and assault, including those on the front line.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
A National Police Force made up of Foreigners, some who have ulterior motives, like a desire to set up their own system of laws . . . . what could go wrong?
The RCMP, like the Federal Lieberal Govt are just lost in the wilderness . . . and a threat to the Country & Citizens.
Well maybe they should
Run an ad that goes like this. “If you want to smash in heads of peaceful protesters, run over old ladies with a horse, harass people in their homes for holding a gathering, and you are a Liberal who wants to be part of our party enforcement devision, if you want to arrest journalists, steal things from the back of trucks with impunity, mock people that law abiding citizens while staying in fancy hotels eating fancy food on the taxpayer dime, all while being paid over time, if you want to be part of the seizing of peoples legal property at the whim of your bosses in the Liberal party, we have a job for you, no morals or scruples needed, just a desire to hurt, beat and bully average citizens.” There I think that would work to recruit more than enough bullies to fill their ranks?
Dont forget that they would also be allowed to vandalize parked excavators and have zero accountability to the people they are sworn to serve
