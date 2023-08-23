Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The RCMP confirmed it has received a referral from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to investigate irregularities in the disposition of the Greenbelt surrounding Toronto.
“We will review and assess the information received and will take appropriate action as deemed unnecessary,” said the RCMP in a Wednesday statement.
“As the investigation is in its infancy and is ongoing, we decline to offer any further comments.”
NEW: The Ford government's Greenbelt land swap is under police investigation, according to the RCMP.Here's the statement an RCMP spokesperson just sent by email, in which they confirm that an "investigation... is ongoing."This follows the OPP's referral of the matter. pic.twitter.com/Duwq17JGYP
Ontario’s auditor general said on Aug. 9 the provincial government’s process for choosing protected Greenbelt land to open up for housing development was influenced by a small group of well-connected developers who now stand to make billions of dollars.
Ontario Auditor General, Bonnie Lysyk, offered a damning assessment of how the province selected sites for removal from the Greenbelt in 2022.
“Our review raises serious concerns about the exercises used, the way in which standard information gathering and decision protocols were sidelined and abandoned, and how changes to the Greenbelt were unnecessarily rushed through,” said Lysyk.
(2) comments
Lol, that's like asking the NDP to investigate the Liberals 🤣.
Someone has their priorities out of whack - what about the kingpin in Ottawa, Herr Trudeau, and his sleazy corrupt scandal ridden fascist regime.
