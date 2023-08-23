Ontario Greenbelt

Ontario Greenbelt 

 Courtesy the Greenbelt Foundation

The RCMP confirmed it has received a referral from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to investigate irregularities in the disposition of the Greenbelt surrounding Toronto. 

“We will review and assess the information received and will take appropriate action as deemed unnecessary,” said the RCMP in a Wednesday statement. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Lol, that's like asking the NDP to investigate the Liberals 🤣.

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Someone has their priorities out of whack - what about the kingpin in Ottawa, Herr Trudeau, and his sleazy corrupt scandal ridden fascist regime.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.