RCMP testing AI-drafted reports taken from body cam audio

CALGARY — According to an article from the National Post, the RCMP in Alberta and BC has been testing new AI software that will write reports of incidents based on the audio recorded from an officer's body cam.This past July, the RCMP began a pilot project in the two western provinces, in two detachments in Alberta and eight in BC, where the audio from officers' body cams is automatically uploaded to software that transcribes it and creates a report based on the audio.The software being used is called Draft One and is developed by US software firm Axon. The software has already been utilized by police departments in the US.The RCMP has said that they will only use the audio and not use the facial recognition technology that is offered by Axon and has been used, controversially, by the Edmonton Police Service..Canada’s immigration system grapples with rise in AI-generated asylum claims.Despite obvious concerns from critics of this new technology and the implications it could have on the accuracy of police reporting, the RCMP seems to be looking to expand the usage of this software beyond the initial pilot project."A potential time-saver, Draft One uses artificial intelligence to automatically draft report narratives based on the audio captured from body-worn cameras," a spokesperson from the RCMP told the National Post.The desired outcome of this technology would be to reduce time spent by officers transcribing body cam audio and writing reports, with an RCMP spokesperson saying the software can "improve and reduce the amount of time officers spend writing reports, freeing up more time to do active policing, rather than administrative tasks."Although the RCMP has said that evaluation of the technology is still ongoing and no set decisions have been made about further adoption beyond the pilot program."The pilot and ongoing evaluation of it is still ongoing," the RCMP spokesperson added.