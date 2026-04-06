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RCMP testing AI-drafted reports taken from body cam audio

RCMP launch new AI-powered body cam transcription software pilot program on ten different detachments in Alberta and BC
RCMP
RCMPScreenshot: YouTube
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Police Body Camera
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RCMP AI Body Cam Technology
Policing in Canada

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