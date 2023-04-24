RCMP Officer Blackmore
The Saskatchewan RCMP will share additional information this week about the mass stabbing attack that resulted in 11 deaths and 18 injuries on the James Smith Cree Nation and in neighbouring Weldon.

Myles Sanderson

On Sept. 4, Myles Sanderson attacked and killed 11 people with a knife, including his own brother Damien.

