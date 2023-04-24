The Saskatchewan RCMP will share additional information this week about the mass stabbing attack that resulted in 11 deaths and 18 injuries on the James Smith Cree Nation and in neighbouring Weldon.
On Sept. 4, Myles Sanderson attacked and killed 11 people with a knife, including his own brother Damien.
After the mass stabbing attack, a search was conducted to find Sanderson, who was arrested three days later.
Soon after being caught near a highway close to Rosthern, Sanderson experienced “medical distress” as described by the police and passed away.
Two public inquests are planned. One will investigate the killings and the other will look into Sanderson's death. These inquests are tentatively scheduled for January 2024.
Saskatchewan's chief coroner Clive Weighill initially hoped to hold the inquests during this spring or summer.
The inquests had to be postponed to give the RCMP enough time to finish their investigation.
The RCMP announced on Monday that they will provide more information from their investigation during a press conference in Melfort on Thursday, including a “preliminary timeline.”
The RCMP said that sharing this information fulfills a promise made by Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, who is the commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP.
“The information to be released will not impact the two upcoming Saskatchewan Coroners Service Inquests and the independent investigation being conducted by the Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team,” the RCMP said in a statement.
The upcoming conference in Melfort on Thursday will feature comments from Blackmore, according to the RCMP.
Afterward, Supt. Joshua Graham, the officer responsible for Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes, will present a timeline. The event will conclude with a question-and-answer session for the media.
The four-hour press conference will be livestreamed on the Saskatchewan RCMP's Facebook page.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
