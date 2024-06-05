RCMP uncover illegal livestock slaughtering and meat sales in Southern Alberta

A joint investigation by the RCMP Livestock Investigation Unit, Alberta Sheriffs, and other agencies has led to charges against four individuals for unlawful livestock dealing and illegal slaughter of sheep, goats, and beef in Southern Alberta.The investigation revealed that animals were purchased at market, transported to rural properties, and illegally slaughtered. The meat was then sold to stores and residences in Calgary, bypassing inspection and licensing requirements.Seven Halal grocery stores were closed, and two On-Farm-Slaughter-Licences were revoked. Cleanup orders were issued for animal remains and unsanitary slaughter locations.Raed Alnajar, 48, Waeel Alhamawi, 35, Amer Alhamawi, 35, and Tareq Alhamawi, 41, face charges under the Meat Inspection Act and Livestock Identification and Commerce Act. They are scheduled to appear in court on June 24.The RCMP reminds the public that a dealer's licence is required to buy and sell livestock or livestock products within 30 days. For more information, visit lis-ab.com or Alberta.ca.