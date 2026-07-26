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RCMP urged to reopen Flight PS752 criminal probe after records reveal Trudeau meeting

Aftermath of Flight PS752.
Aftermath of Flight PS752.Courtesy of the CBC
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Justin Trudeau
Rcmp
Cdnpoli
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Cdnpol
National Security and Intelligence Review Agency
shahin moghaddam
Javad Zarif
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