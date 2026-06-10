RCMP warn violent online group targeting children in BC

Police are warning parents across British Columbia after investigators uncovered multiple cases involving a violent online network accused of grooming, exploiting and radicalizing children as young as eight years old.West Shore RCMP announced they are investigating three separate reports linked to an online group known as "764," which police say is part of a broader extremist online network called "The COM."According to investigators, the network deliberately targets vulnerable children and teenagers between the ages of eight and 17 through popular social media, gaming and streaming platforms.“The COM” is described by police as a loose online community that glorifies violence, cruelty and graphic content while attempting to recruit young people into increasingly dangerous behaviour.RCMP say members of the network use platforms including Discord, Telegram, Roblox, Minecraft and Twitch to contact potential victims.Predators are known to build trust with children through online friendships or romantic relationships before using manipulation, intimidation or coercion to encourage increasingly disturbing acts.Police say victims may be pressured into creating explicit content, harming themselves or others, abusing animals, participating in violent acts or documenting graphic behaviour through photos and videos.Investigators warned that some victims have been encouraged to self-harm, attempt suicide or engage in other dangerous activities..The three incidents under investigation in the West Shore area share similar characteristics and are part of a growing concern among law enforcement agencies about online groups targeting youth.RCMP are urging parents and guardians to watch for warning signs that a child may be under the influence of online predators.Potential indicators include a sudden obsession with a new online friend or group, receiving unexplained gifts or online currency, increased interest in graphic or violent content, fascination with self-harm, suicide, disasters or occult themes, and spending more time isolated online.Police also noted that unusual online spending habits, frequent requests for money and writing in what appears to be blood may be signs that a child is being manipulated.Authorities emphasized that the presence of these behaviours does not automatically mean a child is being exploited, but they could indicate that someone is attempting to groom or recruit them.RCMP are encouraging parents to maintain open communication with their children, monitor online activity and familiarize themselves with the apps, games and social media platforms their children use.Police said early intervention is critical and urged families who suspect a child is being targeted to report concerns immediately through Cybertip.ca or their local police service.Anyone who believes a child is in immediate danger is advised to call 911.