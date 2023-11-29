RCMP warns concerned parent after calling out BC teacher for trans activism in classroom

A BC parent has been warned by the RCMP she will be “charged with uttering threats” if she “doesn’t watch what [she] says” about a trans activist teacher in her child’s classroom. The parent, who goes by Blonde Bigot on Twitter (“X”), wrote emails to Pitt Meadows Secondary School for a month complaining about her child’s teacher's blatant trans activism and how it sexualizes students and pushes adult ideology on them. .After no response, she sent the disturbing information to Libs of TikTok, a popular Twitter account known for calling out abhorrent behaviour on the left, who did not disappoint. "This is a middle school teacher in @PittSecondary," Libs of TikTok wrote November 23. "She identifies as trans nonbinary and has a public Instagram where she shows off her double mastectomy scars while topless.""A parent also alleges that she criticizes students for misgendering her. I reviewed correspondence between a parent and the principal and the school has brushed off all concerns regarding this teacher. It’s not surprising because the school has a massive progress pride flag greeting students.".Blonde Bigot posted the parent Libs of TikTok posted about was her, and revealed that after the viral post that "exposed [her] daughter's school," she received a phone call from the RCMP to "intimidate" her. The RCMP said she "could be arrested" for making the matter public. "They don't see the problem with the teacher's behavior, but see a problem me making an x post after my emails to the school were ignored for a month," she wrote. .Libs of TikTok did not let the matter drop there. "I’ve been informed that the school called the police on the mom who sounded the alarm about this teacher," she wrote on Twitter. "They claimed they felt unsafe. The police called the mom and tried intimidating her into silence. She told me she will never stop speaking up to protect her children! She did nothing wrong!"Libs of TikTok asked the school "why they called the police on a concerned mom." The school said they wanted to make the RCMP "aware" an employee was "targeted." "They also deleted their X account.”