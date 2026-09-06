RCMP welcomes Basko as young police dog begins training in Nanaimo

The RCMP has welcomed a new four-legged recruit in Nanaimo, with Basko beginning the lengthy training process that could eventually see him serving alongside officers as a Police Service Dog.Basko was born May 29 at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta., and has now made Nanaimo his home.The young pup comes from a distinguished — and tragic — police dog lineage.His father, Police Service Dog Neon #1173, currently serves with his handler in Nanaimo.Basko’s grandfather was PSD Jago #1056, who was killed in the line of duty on June 17, 2021, while protecting his handler and other officers..Basko will be raised and trained by a specially selected police officer known as an imprinter, who is responsible for developing potential police dogs from puppyhood.Under the supervision of experienced RCMP Police Dog Services members, Basko will spend the next one to two years developing the skills needed to become an operational police dog.His progress will be evaluated every three to four months to determine whether he is meeting RCMP standards.Training will expose Basko to different environments, people, sounds, animals and situations intended to develop the confidence and abilities necessary for police work.Although Basko will live with his imprinter’s family, much of his daily routine will revolve around training, socialization and preparing for a possible career with the RCMP..Nanaimo residents could also encounter the young recruit around the community as he is introduced to new surroundings and experiences.“Basko has some big paws to fill, but his family history and early development are already setting the stage for what we hope will be a successful future in Police Dog Services,” said Const. Jordan Braid, handler for PSD Neon.If Basko successfully completes the development and evaluation process, he could eventually follow his father and grandfather into operational police service.