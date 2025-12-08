RCMP’s $48M Black Hawk bill sparks scrutiny over border patrol spending

The RCMP is burning through nearly $1 million a week on leased Black Hawk helicopters after the Trump administration threatened 25% tariffs over what it called weak Canadian border security — even though the Mounties already operated a sizeable air fleet that auditors said lacked basic gear like night-vision goggles.Blacklock's Reporter says according to an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the House of Commons, the RCMP confirmed the three leased Black Hawks have logged 2,680 flight hours since January 17. The short-term leases totaled $45.5 million by December 31, with another $2.3 million spent on salaries and “other expenses,” bringing the 50-week tally to $47.9 million. That works out to $958,000 every week.The numbers were released after Conservative MP Larry Brock (Brantford-Brant South, Ont.) demanded details on the federal government’s contracts for the helicopters, which were deployed for joint Canada-U.S. border surveillance.The RCMP said the aircraft have flown patrols across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec and New Brunswick, covering “rugged mountain ranges, dense forests and complex internal waterways.” .They reported more than 600 sightings of “suspicious or illegal activities,” ranging from questionable behaviour on the ground to illegal border crossings.The force did not disclose whether any arrests were made or contraband seized, nor did it explain how three helicopters monitored the entire 5,500-kilometre border.The Mounties have operated their own Air Services Program since 1937, currently employing 67 pilots. An internal 2024 evaluation said the program provides transportation, surveillance, border patrols, search and rescue and emergency response, but auditors found chronic gaps.Aircraft assigned to border patrol routinely flew only during business hours because the RCMP refused to supply pilots with night-vision goggles — a deficiency auditors described as an “operational challenge.” The evaluation noted the Air Services Program “is not mandated nor resourced to provide a 24/7 level of support,” with most operations limited to Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.Despite already having a multimillion-dollar aviation program, Ottawa chose to spend heavily on leased U.S. helicopters while its own aircraft remained hamstrung by poor planning and inadequate equipment.