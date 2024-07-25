READ: Smith's entire Jasper speech

This is the emotional speech a teatful Premier Danielle Smith gave the media Thursday morning on the devastation in JasperGood morning, everyone. In the last day or so, we have all seen on the news and social media the horrific pictures and videos coming out of Jasper. Homes and businesses have been lost to a wildfire that people are calling a “wall of flames.”There is no denying this is the worst nightmare for any community. To the residents of Jasper and those displaced far from home looking at images of your town on TV and online, the feelings of loss, fear and loneliness must be overwhelming. But you are not alone. All Albertans are with you. For many generations, the Town of Jasper and the park surrounding it has been a source of pride, with some of the most beautiful scenery in the world. Our grandparents visited to experience the majesty of this place with its mountains, lakes and meadows. They took our parents, who then took us to this special spot they’d spent time in as kids. And now…we take our own kids, or loved ones…and visitors from around the world to feel that same feeling when you get your first glimpse of the mountains on the horizon. A feeling that, even though you’ve just left your house…you’re coming home. And so, although those of us who experienced Jasper as visitors can’t imagine what it feels like to be a Jasperite right now…We share the sense of loss with all those who live in the town, care for it and have helped build it. Jasper — we will continue to stand by you as everyone works to get their feet back under them, and as we look forward to recovery. Right now, the wildfire is still out of control and crews are working in dangerous conditions to try and protect critical infrastructure in the town. To the brave men and women currently on the ground in Jasper, I want to express my deep gratitude and the gratitude of all Albertans. Whether you are part of the initial efforts, or whether you were activated and drove in last night or this morning, there are not enough words to express our thanks and our wishes for your safety and your success.Once again, you put yourselves on the frontlines and show true heroism. Thank you for your bravery and your commitment to keeping Albertans safe. While I will leave more specific details on the situation and the efforts of those fighting it to Ministers Loewen and Ellis, as well as our Alberta Wildfire officials, Steven Lacroix and Christy Tucker, let me assure you that Alberta is doing all we can.Our emergency management cabinet committee has been meeting daily and we will continue to do so.I have been in communication with ; the Federal Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc,; the Alberta Emergency Management Agency; Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland; and many others.I understand that Minister LeBlanc is being briefed as we speak and I look forward to meeting with Minister Harjit Sajjan here in Edmonton this afternoon, where he will join us at our command centre.Alberta stands ready to assist in every way we can, and I have asked Minister LeBlanc to move to a unified command structure so that Alberta can better help. We hope to hear a positive response from Parks Canada on this, and in the meantime, we will continue to provide all the support they need in any way we can. I can tell you Alberta Wildfire supported the Parks Canada incident management team yesterday.They report that the situation on the ground overnight was extremely volatile.As we continue to battle this fire, our government will move to daily updates with Ministers Loewen and Ellis, as well as Alberta Wildfire officials; and we will continue with our daily written updates, as well. To the residents, families and business owners who call Jasper home: we will recover from this. To the men and women on the frontlines and at all operational levels: thank you for your courage and commitment.And to those in Alberta and around the world who have experienced the magic of Jasper: that magic is not lost and it never will be. Alberta’s government will provide the support needed to families and the community to recover and rebuild stronger than ever so future generations can continue to experience this one-of-a-kind community and feel the magic of coming home. Thank you. I’ll now turn it over to Minister Ellis.