READ: The final communique from Western Premiers' Conference

Western Premiers discuss building a stronger and more secure CanadaTo achieve the prosperity and change we want to see in this great country we need unity, certainty, and stability that enables each province and territory to develop their economies and export their resources to the world. We are stronger as members of a united Canada. Premiers are committed to working together and with the federal government through challenging issues that have created frustration for many Western Canadians to create a more prosperous future.Amid growing global instability, trade uncertainty, and intensifying international competition for investment, Premiers are united in their commitment to urgently advance economic growth, expand access to new markets, and secure the infrastructure needed to support jobs and long-term prosperity for Western and Northern Canadians.Canada cannot afford delays in building nation-building infrastructure, and it is critical to continue advancing international trade agreements, removing investment barriers, and accelerating project approvals to get Western Canadian products to global markets.Economic Corridors Support Growth and JobsIn an increasingly competitive global environment, expanding export markets and strengthening trade corridors is essential to unlocking the West’s economic potential. Provinces and territories have invested billions in trade corridors, but more investment and faster action are needed. Western Premiers emphasized that market access must be supported by efficient transportation and trade-enabling infrastructure connecting Western and Northern Canada to tidewater on all three coasts, as well as reliable, competitive air access to support trade, investment, and workforce mobility.Significant investments in expanding export infrastructure will be required to move Canada’s resources to new markets. This includes pipelines, rail, and expanded port infrastructure to meet the growing demand for Western Canada’s wide array of products including agriculture, oil and gas, liquified natural gas, critical minerals and forestry products. Premiers call on the federal government to match their ambitions in advancing critical export infrastructure projects forward in an accelerated manner.Building on their 2025 Memorandum of Understanding on Economic Corridors, Western Premiers today released a report highlighting provincial and territorial collaboration, priority infrastructure projects across the West, and strategic long-term investment opportunities. The report outlines a shared vision for port-to-port-to-port trade corridors across Western Canada, including enhanced access to the Ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, Churchill, and Grays Bay.It estimates that maintaining and expanding the western economic corridor system will require tens of billions of dollars annually in combined public and private investment over the next 50 years. Premiers acknowledge federal efforts to date and emphasize the need for further significant investment and collaboration that reflects provincial and territorial priorities, with flexibility to account for the unique context of each jurisdiction.CUSMA Review and International TradeWith discussions underway on the Canada–United States–Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) review, Premiers emphasized the importance of a stable and predictable North American trade framework. Stable market access is critical to jobs, investment, and the competitiveness of key Western sectors, including energy, mining, forestry, agriculture, manufacturing, and services. Premiers reiterated support for strengthening existing global trade ties and pursuing new international trade agreements that deliver tangible benefits to Western economies. They also called on the federal government to redouble efforts to resolve the long-standing softwood lumber dispute and associated U.S. duties and tariffs that continue to disproportionately impact Western Canadian workers and communities.Premiers remain committed to a collaborative approach in responding to tariffs and trade actions in North America and call on the federal government to address remaining discriminatory Chinese tariffs on seafood and agricultural products, including pork and canola oil, while pursuing a broader long-term trade agreement with China.Premiers strongly support efforts to grow Canada’s economy and support Canadian businesses during this period of trade uncertainty. They emphasized the importance of ensuring federal Buy Canadian policies remain flexible enough to advance major projects in a timely and cost-effective manner, without unnecessary administrative burden. Premiers also called on the federal government to ensure steel trade and industrial measures reflect the geographic and industrial realities of Western Canada and protect downstream manufacturing capacity.Removing Federal Barriers to Economic Growth and InvestmentWestern Premiers agreed that expanding access to global markets must be matched by the ability to build and deliver major projects without unnecessary delays, duplication, or excessive costs. Premiers emphasized that Western provinces and territories, alongside industry, have long called for a more efficient and predictable federal regulatory system that supports investment, strengthens Canada’s competitiveness, and advances nation-building infrastructure.Premiers welcomed the federal government’s intention to advance legislative reforms to accelerate project approvals and strengthen economic competitiveness. Several of the proposed federal measures reflect longstanding priorities advanced by Western Premiers, including “one project, one review,” streamlined approvals, and greater certainty earlier in the review and decision-making process.Premiers stressed that reforms must be implemented through legislation and concrete policy changes, after completing the 30 day engagement process committed to in the federal discussion papers, to provide clear policy direction to industry, investors, Indigenous communities, and workers. Premiers emphasized that governments must move decisively to shorten permitting timelines, improve decision-making clarity, and accelerate approvals for major resource projects, and agreed to provide the Prime Minister with a list of federal barriers that continue to hinder major projects and economic growth.Major Projects, Energy and Critical MineralsPremiers emphasized that Canada is in a critical window to secure investment in major projects across the West and North and that governments must act decisively to advance strategic infrastructure and major projects.Western Canada remains a global leader in responsible energy production and resource development. Expanding energy and electricity infrastructure is essential to meet growing domestic and global demand for Canada’s energy resources, including hydro, wind, oil, natural gas, and uranium. Premiers commend the federal government for recognizing the vital importance of doubling Canada’s electricity grid by 2050 to protect Canadian consumers and support economic growth. As Canada prepares to pursue this goal, it is critical that the federal government work bilaterally with each province and territory to develop an approach that respects provincial jurisdiction over electricity and enables investment while protecting rate payers.Western Premiers call on the federal government to invest in provincial and territorial electricity priorities, including new and existing entities and transmission infrastructure. Affordable, reliable, and secure electricity is essential to supporting communities, industry, and major project development across Western Canada.Premiers also highlighted Western Canada’s strategic advantage in critical minerals and the importance of investing in transportation and electricity infrastructure to unlock these resources, particularly in remote and northern regions. Premiers also noted ongoing work to develop a Western Critical Minerals Strategy to strengthen national resilience, diversify trade, and support mineral production and processing along strategic corridors. Premiers called on the federal government to ensure equitable funding for critical mineral development in Western Canada.Arctic Sovereignty and DefenceWestern Premiers welcomed the federal government’s plans to reach the NATO defence spending target of 5 per cent of GDP, with 3.5 per cent for direct military expenditures and 1.5 per cent for defence-related infrastructure, including dual-use projects. These investments will help transform Canada from a defence importer into a global powerhouse for military exports to allies while supporting community development and strengthening Canadian sovereignty.Premiers also emphasized that the scale and complexity of proposed defence and security investments should support economic participation across all regions of Canada, including by leveraging existing military, aerospace, marine, industrial, and Arctic research capabilities. Premiers agreed that investments in the North should address significant existing infrastructure gaps and must create opportunities for northern residents, communities, and Indigenous businesses, and noted the importance of flexible procurement approaches to support meaningful participation.Premiers discussed the opportunities that would come with locating the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank in Western Canada. This multilateral financial institution will mobilize long-term, affordable capital for defence, security, and resilience projects for Canada and our allies. Locating the DSRB in Vancouver would provide a strategic Pacific location creating a bridge between NATO partners and Indo Pacific allies, capitalize on Western Canada’s strengths in defence and security investment and innovation, and strengthen Canada’s economic and security interests.Western Premiers have agreed to host a Western Canadian defence procurement conference to bring together governments and private sector representatives to prepare to maximize the benefits of increased defence investment.Community and School SafetyPremiers expressed deep concern and sorrow about the tragic events in Tumbler Ridge in February. They share concerns about any incidents affecting school safety in any community and emphasized the importance of coordinated approaches and evidence-based solutions to address evolving risks, including those associated with online harms and emerging technologies. Premiers underscored the need for federal legislation to require mandatory reporting of online threats of violence, which must include a national reporting threshold for platforms that obtain information that suggests their users may be threatening or planning acts of violence.Western provinces and territories are taking action to strengthen community safety and support sustainable policing services. Premiers expressed concern that ongoing uncertainty around RCMP contract policing and staffing shortages continue to affect service delivery across communities. Premiers urge the Parliament of Canada to swiftly pass the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act (Bill C-14), and call on the federal government to work closely with provinces and territories to strengthen bail provisions and improve public safety outcomes. Premiers noted the importance of regional perspectives being represented within Canada’s justice system and discussed the potential role of provincial and territorial engagement in the judicial appointment process.Disaster preparedness and wildfire responsePremiers welcomed the recent federal announcement leasing 10 new firefighting planes and helicopters to help provinces and territories respond to wildfires. Premiers emphasized the need for timely federal engagement to ensure provinces and territories have the resources required to undertake prevention, mitigation and adaptation to respond effectively to hazard seasons and emergency events. Premiers called on the federal government to modernize certification rules so that ex-military aircraft like the UH-60 Black Hawk can operate in Canadian airspace, unlocking a lower-cost pathway for companies to enter the wildfire aviation market with heavy lift helicopters. Strengthening domestic readiness is increasingly important as wildfire seasons become more severe and it is critical to address flood risk including enabling affordable flood insurance. Western Premiers call on the federal government for additional funding to PTs to invest in disaster preparedness as well as to support resilience building for Indigenous communities.