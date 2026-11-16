CALGARY — According to a new study, 22% of 15-year-old Canadians are unable to read and write at a level that would suffice to navigate everyday life.The Aristotle Foundation reports this portion of Canadian students are "below the historical baseline for functional literacy"(referred to as level one), meaning they cannot "effectively participat[e] in society." This lack of literacy can have a negative impact on students' future quality of life.Additionally, 23% of 15-year-olds have baseline literacy skills (ie, level two), capable of basic reading and writing but still falling short of being capable of fully integrating into society.To put this into perspective, level three literacy skills, when students are able to process information across texts, understand main ideas, and generate explanations about what they've read, are the minimum standard of skill needed to participate in society..Alberta spends $11 million to help rural students and teachers cope with classroom complexity\n\n.This is not just an isolated phenomenon in Canadian youth — according to the Programme for International Assessment for Adult Competencies Statistics (PIAAC), 30% of adults are at a level two in literacy — lower than needed to effectively participate in society."Taken together, these findings suggest that early literacy gaps are not resolved over time but instead persist into adolescence and adulthood," the report notes.Elementary literacy can actually project future academic performance, as the Chief Commissioner of the Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC), Patricia DeGuire, noted in a report: if students are not reading by the third grade, they may never learn to read well, "placing them at a long-term academic disadvantage."This is because during this time in a student's academic career, a shift occurs "from learning to read to reading to learn," and without adequate literacy, new ideas and subjects cannot be understood. .MINISTER NICOLAIDES: No more guessing — Alberta’s bold action on reading and math? .Alberta is the province with the lowest percentage of students with below grade level literacy skills, comprising 20% of its students.The report highlights that this may be due to Alberta's 2021 rollout of a phonics-based early literacy curriculum and its mandating of literacy screenings, making them the "province of literacy leadership."Though recently, Alberta has decided to make quite a change when it comes to its curriculum — and has dissolved mandatory English classes for seniors.As announced November 13, Alberta students will soon be able to graduate with fewer math, science, and humanities courses. .The Alberta government says the new rule will begin to apply for students entering high school come fall 2028, now allowing them to graduate with a minimum of 47 credits in core classes, down from 56.As reported by the Canadian Press, the students will no longer need to take Grade 12 English or Grade 12 social studies. After Grade 10 English and social studies, they will need 10 credits of Grade 11 or 12 humanities in either subject or a mix of both. They will also need one Grade 11 or 12 course in math or science."Students will still be required to earn 100 credits but will have more options to tailor their learning through academic studies, career-focused programming, work experience and hands-on learning," the government stated.In response to the curriculum changes, the Alberta Teachers' Association (ATA) President Jason Schilling, stated: "English language arts and social studies at the Grade 12 level are an integral part of Alberta’s high school graduation requirements.".Alberta judge denies ATA's injunction request to pause Back to School Act."Together, these subjects help students communicate effectively, evaluate information and understand different perspectives, preparing them not only for further education and employment but also for participating as informed citizens.""Removing these requirements risks leaving students less prepared for the opportunities and responsibilities ahead of them.""Flexibility in course choices should expand students’ futures, not weaken the foundation they need in order to succeed," Schilling stated.To a degree this is reflected by the Physicians of Ontario Neurodevelopmental Advocacy (PONDA), which shows that literacy and health outcomes are connected..SHOW US THE MONEY: ATA still pushing for more funding.PONDA says that low literacy is correlated with poorer health, lower socioeconomic status, and reduced medical-treatment adherence. Increased literacy and numeracy also contribute directly to improved economic outcomes. The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police has even emphasized the importance of literacy in reducing crime rates, as criminal offenders are three times more likely to have literacy problems.