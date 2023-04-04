Trudeau – Gun

Prime Minister Trudeau announcing his party’s plan to ban new categories of firearms.

 By Reid Small

A landmark case for gun ownership will be heard in federal court April 11, 2023, after a three-year wait.

The Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR) will make its case in Ottawa with a nine-day hearing planned at the highest judicial court in the country.

Tags

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

guest83
guest83

The only part of my weapon deserves is the business end! F*#k that corrupt goof!

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Molon labe

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Unfortunately our courts and judiciary are worthless and corrupt to the core

The covid/ “vaccine” fraud proved this unequivocally

You would have to be an idiot to have faith in Canada under the unhinged WEF child psychopath Trudeau

ALL our institutions have proven to be incompetent, weak , toothless and corrupted beyond belief

They can’t even protect us from an insane spoiled child psychopath

Canada is now like a Sci Fi nightmare

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]The truth!

Report Add Reply
Big10-4
Big10-4

Canada's entire system, including Judicial, is corrupt! Useless use of taxpayers funds, again, that will result in nothing!

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Not holding on to any hope - justice system (judges) are ideologically captured.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]Are they ever! Disgusting!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.