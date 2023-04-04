A landmark case for gun ownership will be heard in federal court April 11, 2023, after a three-year wait.
The Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR) will make its case in Ottawa with a nine-day hearing planned at the highest judicial court in the country.
CCFR was formed in response to the Liberal gun grab, where Justin Trudeau’s administration announced a ban on 1,500 makes and models of “assault-style” and “military-style” firearms in Canada.
Trudeau’s ban — passed through cabinet without debate in Parliament — was initiated in 2020 and saw an estimated 125,000 legally-purchased guns become criminalized.
A two-year amnesty was enacted at the same time to provide licensed holders an opportunity to sell their weapons back to the federal government. That was extended in 2022 with a new deadline of Oct. 30, 2023.
The issue prompted Alberta Attorney General Tyler Shandro to table Bill 8 in March 2023, legislation which would lead to the Provincial Firearms Act.
“It would empower our chief firearms officer to advocate more strongly on behalf of Albertans to have the federal government reconsider policy changes that infringe on their rights,” Shandro said March 7, 2023.
“Every Albertan should be concerned about the precedent set by the federal intrusion into property rights of law-abiding and responsible Albertans, the activities of our law-abiding firearms community are essential to the economic vibrancy and the cultural heritage of this province.”
The hearing — T-577-20 Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights et al. V. AGC et al. — will be available to view remotely. Canadians can register to observe the meeting by clicking here.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(7) comments
The only part of my weapon deserves is the business end! F*#k that corrupt goof!
Molon labe
Unfortunately our courts and judiciary are worthless and corrupt to the core
The covid/ “vaccine” fraud proved this unequivocally
You would have to be an idiot to have faith in Canada under the unhinged WEF child psychopath Trudeau
ALL our institutions have proven to be incompetent, weak , toothless and corrupted beyond belief
They can’t even protect us from an insane spoiled child psychopath
Canada is now like a Sci Fi nightmare
[thumbup]The truth!
Canada's entire system, including Judicial, is corrupt! Useless use of taxpayers funds, again, that will result in nothing!
Not holding on to any hope - justice system (judges) are ideologically captured.
[thumbup]Are they ever! Disgusting!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.