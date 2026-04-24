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READY, AIM, FIRE!: US Justice Department to readopt firing squad as method of execution

DOJ orders the Bureau of Prisons to reinstate execution by firing squad as a federally approved method of execution
Execution of Nazi collaborator by Italian troops in 1945
Execution of Nazi collaborator by Italian troops in 1945ww2online.org
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Death Penalty
Executions
Doj
Firing squad
Execution by firing squad
Bureau of Prisons

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