REAL Women warns Online Harms Act could silence critics of Trudeau and woke agendas

REAL Women of Canada, a socially conservative advocacy group, has condemned the "disastrous" Online Harms Bill and urged Canadians to oppose it.In an email blast, the organization suggested the bill allowed the prime minister to avoid "responsibility for his many policy failures." REAL Women referenced a February 21 interview with Edmonton podcaster Ryan Jespersen where Justin Trudeau railed against “misinformation” and “conspiracy theories” which are “fooling” people."Trudeau seems to be under the impression that his policies are excellent, and that the problem is just the public failing to understand or appreciate them," Real Women wrote.REAL Women suggested Bill 63, introduced February 26, was Trudeau's way to "fix the problem.""This bill establishes the machinery to control social media. Even the left-wing Toronto Star has called this bill a 'mess and a fatally flawed piece of overreaching legislation.' Trudeau, however, clearly wants to control what Canadians can know, say and do, by throttling free speech and expression."REAL Women warned the "complex and confusing bill" could silence and punish social conservatives."It is quite possible that this bill will be used to interpret religious texts as unacceptable and thus illegal. It may also make illegal any objections to government policies, such as immigration, which may be interpreted as 'racist'. Pro-life speech could also be interpreted as 'hateful' for possibly denying women access to abortions or denying the transgendered their medical treatment."The organization said it supports the bill's protections of children from pornography and revenge porn, but suggested existing criminal code provisions made the bill "largely unnecessary." Its real impact would be "new restrictions, penalties and a huge bureaucracy to enforce the bill" and an "alarming" scenario where Big Brother monitors all."This monstrous legislation is another step towards establishing the surveillance-driven police state which Trudeau seems to admire," the organization wrote."There is revealed a pit of tangled writhing serpents that will be slithering across the country when the bill is passed. These serpents will be used to strangle the freedom of speech, thought, expression and behaviour of Canadians. When the government, organizations or individuals are offended, they will personally bring complaints (as opposed to criminal charges under the Criminal Code laid by the police) to the Canadian Human Rights Commission and Tribunal to seek a remedy thanks to the re-introduction of Section 13 (s.13) to the Canadian Human Rights Act. There will be no need to prove that harm has occurred."REAL Women said the commission and tribunal have "a very left-wing, woke agenda." The organization recalled past problems for journalists such as Mark Steyn and Ezra Levant as complaints triggered human rights proceedings against them. Section 13 was removed in 2013 by a private member's bill during the Harper Conservative majority term.The bill says anyone who “advocates or promotes genocide” could face life in prison. Others could face $50,000 fines on the basis of a preponderance of evidence, not proof beyond a reasonable doubt."This provision will lead to organizations and individuals making complaints to the Commission in order to seek to embarrass and impoverish their ideological foes. The complainant’s name, but not that of the alleged offender(s), may remain anonymous at the discretion of the Commission," REAL Women explained."Without doubt, this provision in the Canadian Human Rights Act will cause a chilling effect on free speech since it provides a huge incentive for vengeful parties to lay complaints."REAL Women also warned of “pre-crime” sanctions, whereby people can be silenced if a complainant “fears” that someone may commit a hate crime. That person may then ask a judge to impose conditions on the alleged offender. The accuser must provide evidence and any court order must be approved by a provincial attorney general."The idea of 'pre-crime, preventive restrictions' echoes too loudly the mentality of Nazi Germany’s Schutzhaft 'protective custody' practice, wherein the Gestapo would arrest without warrant and incarcerate indefinitely, without specific charges or trial, people viewed to be 'potentially dangerous' to the security of the state," warned REAL Women."This atrocity also echoes, 'Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime' of Lavrentiy Beria, the most ruthless police chief in Joseph Stalin’s reign of terror in Russia and Eastern Europe, who targeted the man then fabricated a suitable crime."REAL Women even likened the bill to an ongoing War Measures (Emergencies) Act. "With this new bill, Trudeau need only bring an application before a single judge: undoubtedly, a carefully selected left-wing Liberal judge who will understand what is required. Thus, Trudeau’s problems with 'unacceptable' people will be solved."The organization said it was of "critical importance that Canadians speak out against the madness created by this bill that undermines our fundamental rights."