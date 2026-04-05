Reappeal for information on 17-year-old BC murder of Wendy Ladner-Beaudry

Seventeen years after Wendy Ladner-Beaudry was violently killed in Pacific Spirit Regional Park, British Columbia RCMP are renewing their call for information. On April 3, 2009, Wendy was attacked while jogging near 41st Avenue and Camosun. Her body was found on St. George’s Trail, just nine blocks from her home.Despite examining hundreds of persons of interest over the years, investigators have been unable to identify the killer. Authorities say the possibility that Wendy’s death was a random act of violence cannot be ruled out.Wendy is remembered as a devoted mother, wife, and mentor, whose influence extended beyond her family into the sporting community she championed. Her brother, Peter Ladner, said the family has “lived with the pain of this tragic event for the past 17 years” but continues to feel Wendy’s “loving imprint” on their lives.Supt. Bal Hansra emphasized the RCMP’s ongoing commitment to the case. “Seventeen years is a long time, but our commitment to finding the person responsible for Wendy’s death has never wavered,” he said. “We continue to pursue every lead, no matter how small, because Wendy and her family deserve answers. We believe someone out there still holds information that could help move this case forward.”Anyone with information is urged to contact the RCMP at 778‑290‑5291 or 1‑877‑543‑4822. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1‑800‑222‑8477.