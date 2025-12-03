Recall for Premier Danielle Smith reportedly approved by Elections Alberta

Premier Danielle Smith is the newest MLA facing a recall petition.According to CTV, the petition organizers submitted a letter that showed a letter from Elections Alberta reportedly confirming the campaign against the MLA for Brooks–Medicine Hat.The letter itself was given to the recall campaign applicant, and was reportedly sent by Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure.Elections Alberta has not yet publicly published the recall campaign for Smith..According to McClure's letter, Smith could potential submit a statement of her opinion as to why the recall is "not warranted."Smith has until December 9 to do so, and the statement cannot exceed 100 words. "Our United Conservative caucus remains focused on what we were elected to do, which is standing up for Albertans by growing our economy, lowering taxes, and creating opportunities,” the UCP said in a statement Wednesday.“Recalls are meant to address breaches of trust, serious misconduct, or a sustained failure to represent constituents.".They stated the recall process was not meant to overturn elections “just because an individual disagrees with government policy.”For a recall vote, the petition needs to gather 12,070 signatures.This follows six other recall petitions for MLAs approved by Elections Alberta in late November.Amongst those facing recall petitions are MLAs Myles McDougall, Richard McIver, Muhammad Yaseen, Rajan Sawhney, RJ Sigurdson, and Dale Nally.