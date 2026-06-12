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Recall Nicolaides organizers target Alberta teacher advisory council members over UCP ties

The recall Nicolaides social media accounts are attempting to purge members of the government of Alberta's teacher advisory councils whose political views do not align with theirs.
Recall Nicolaides instagram post
Recall Nicolaides instagram postWS; Instagram screenshots
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Ucp
Alberta Teachers Association
Peter Mackay
Alberta Ucp
Alberta Education
Ata
#abpoli
recall nicolaides
Recall Nicolaides organizers
UCP candidates
Teacher Advisory Council
Kevin Van Lagen
Danella Aichele
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